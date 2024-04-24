Clash Of The Comedians: The Great Comedy Debate Returns To Decide If Humans Really Are The Best Animal!

NZ Comedy Festival presents

The Great Comedy Debate

Moderated by Robbie Nicol

Two teams of the country's best comedians are set to battle it out on the SKYCITY Theatre stage with The Great Comedy Debate, on Friday 17 May. On as part of the NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo this night of lively debate sees six comedians armed with only their comedic genius, impeccable wit, and intellectual nous.

This year comedians will fight to the debatable death over the topic: ‘Are Humans the Best Animal?’.

Taking on the challenge of almighty Moderator is funny man Robbie Nicol. Known as the “Kiwi John Oliver” and for his popular series White Man Behind A Desk, Robbie has previously taken out Best Newcomer Wellington at the Comedy Fest and been dubbed a “satire genius” by Jacinda Ardern herself!

After taking on the role of Moderator at last year’s Debate, Josh Thomson is getting in the ring as the affirmative Team Captain. A previous Taskmaster NZ winner, Josh is a recognisable face from the likes of Young Rock, 7 Days, Wellington Paranormal and The New Legend of Monkey. Joining him on the affirmative team is reigning Billy T winner Abby Howells, whose credits include Shortland Street, 7 Days, Guy Montgomerys’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee and Comedians Giving Lectures. Rounding out the team is Hauraki breakfast radio host, Taskmaster NZ star and sports commentator, Matt Heath.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Up against them is none other than Shortland Street and Double Parked star and 2019 Billy T winner, Kura Forrester as this year’s negative Team Captain. Kura is rambunctiously supported on the negative team by Laura Daniel, best known as one half of comedy musical icons Two Hearts, and from Taskmaster NZ, Celebrity Treasure Island and Dancing With The Stars. 2023 Billy T nominee Jack Ansett joins the team, as seen on 7 Days and Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont-Spelling Bee.

It’s fast, factual (?) and funny as – with the audience deciding who’ll take the win on the night!

The 2024 NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo runs from 3 – 26 May. The full programme is available now at: www.comedyfestival.co.nz

© Scoop Media

