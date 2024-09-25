The Warehouse Goes Pink To Celebrate Barbie’s 65th Anniversary

The Warehouse Albany going pink. (Photo/Supplied)

Barbie’s 65th anniversary fever has hit Aotearoa and The Warehouse is marking the occasion in a world-first collaboration with Mattel, by transforming its Albany store into a pink Dreamhouse for fans young and old.

The Warehouse’s Executive General Manager of Operations Ian Carter says, “Pink suits us! We sell a Barbie product every 2 minutes, so going pink feels like a great way to celebrate Barbie’s anniversary.

“We have millions of Kiwi shoppers visiting our Red Sheds every week, so we’re all about creating fun for the whole whānau to get involved with.

“The Warehouse going pink is a first for us and is part of a special partnership built by our retail media team – Market Media – with iconic toy maker Mattel to celebrate Barbie’s 65th. Who’s going to say no to Barbie on such a big occasion?”

From 25 September to 22 October, Red Sheds across the motu are celebrating the ‘best month ever’ and shelves are stacked with thousands of Barbie products including clothing, toys, homewares, accessories and more to ring in Barbie’s big 6-5.

For some extra sparkle, Kiwis are invited to step into a world of Barbie magic at any of The Warehouse’s Barbie experience stores across Aotearoa, to walk the pink carpet or strike a pose in the life-size Barbie boxes.

Mattel’s Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific Paul Faulkner says, “We are incredibly proud to partner with The Warehouse to celebrate Barbie’s 65th anniversary.

“Barbie has always stood for limitless possibilities and the belief that you can be anything. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to provide children and families with experiences that spark creativity, joy, and inspiration. Together with The Warehouse, we look forward to honouring Barbie's past while looking ahead to the brand’s bright future.”

Visit any of The Warehouse’s 10 Barbie experience stores, on 28 – 29 September or 5 - 6 October to join in the ‘best month ever’ celebration and activities in store. Dress in pink, get dolled up at one of the ‘pink stations’ and have your photo taken in the life-size Barbie Box. Share on social media and be in to win 1 of 65 incredible Barbie Prize Packs (worth $670 each).

Notes;

Barbie experience stores - The Warehouse Albany, Eastgate, Riccarton, Manukau, Palmerston North, South Dunedin, Te Rapa, Westgate, Sylvia Park and Whangarei.

Event & competition details - follow the link for all event times and competition details.

