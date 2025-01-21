Horror In The Stalks: Spookers CornEvil Experience Promises A Terrifying Night Out

Few settings capture the eerie essence of horror quite like a cornfield. With towering stalks and claustrophobic rows, these vast, shadowy landscapes have set the stage for some of cinema’s most unforgettable scares.

In ‘Signs’, an alien figure eerily emerges between the stalks, delivering a brief yet unforgettable jolt of terror. ‘Children of the Corn’ turns the fields into a sinister domain, with a child cult and a mysterious deity. In ‘Jeepers Creepers 2’, the Creeper prowls the golden rows, creating a chilling sense of helplessness. Whether it’s alien invaders, supernatural entities, or relentless creatures, horror always finds a way to thrive in the stalks.

So, it’s no surprise that Spookers’ returning CornEvil cornfield experience is sending chills up the spines of thousands of fresh-faced visitors keen to challenge their fears among the corn with only a flashlight to guide them.

Spookers is the number one haunted attraction in the Southern Hemisphere operating year-round at Kingseat near Auckland. It has been six years since CornEvil entertained and terrified audiences, with the new ownership returning this beloved Kiwi rite of passage to the Auckland summer.

For the next few months visitors to Spookers will be able to venture through the main attractions; The Haunted House and Disturbia, before finding themselves lost in the corn with actors, sets and stalks all combining “to scare the crap out of you,” say Spookers owners Jason Spiller and William Geradts.

“A cornfield is the quintessential horror setting. It’s height and density are immediately disorientating – especially in the dark – and you’re plunged into an environment where all your senses are on edge. And our award-winning scare-actors make sure everyone gets suitably terrified,” Spiller says.

The horror genre of live entertainment is becoming increasingly popular as people seek social experiences in the post covid world.

“Horror offers a unique emotional release. Fear triggers the body’s fight-or-flight response, releasing adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine - a rush of excitement that many find exciting, especially when shared with friends or family.

“Ultimately, the appeal of horror lies in its ability to stimulate and challenge the mind, offering a mix of fear, excitement, and introspection in an engaging and safe way,” Spiller said.

The Spookers CornEvil experience will run through until early April or whenever the corn is harvested!

Location and Details

Spookers is an approximately 40-minute drive from Auckland city centre. To get there, head south on State Highway 1, take the exit for Papakura, and follow the signs to Kingseat Road.

Spookers offers a variety of experiences for one great ticket price, including a full onsite Café, Bar and event facilities.

Attractions including The Haunted House, Disturbia, CornEvil and all tickets include a group photo for each person.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Spookers website, ensuring a smoother check-in process. Booking in advance is highly recommended for a spine-chilling adventure.

For ticketing information and details, see https://www.spookers.co.nz/

