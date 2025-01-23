Celebrated Carver’s Work On Show

A rare opportunity is coming up to experience the work of one of our country’s most eminent carvers.

Dr Pakariki “Paki” Harrison QSO oversaw the construction of many wharenui (meeting houses) at marae, including at the University of Auckland where he was also a lecturer.

Carving by Paki Harrison (Photo/Supplied)

Now some of his whakairo (carvings) will be on display at a community event in Coromandel town, an area where many of his still family live.

The work by the late Paki, who received the Queen’s Service Order in 2000, will form part of Uri Tangata – Succeeding Generations.

The event, which is part of the popular Connect Four show, runs at Hauraki House Gallery in Kapanga Road, Coromandel, from February 12-23 inclusive. It’s open from 10am-4pm daily. Entry is free.

In addition to pieces by Paki, who was named a living icon by the Arts Foundation of NZ in 2005 before his passing in 2008, visitors will be able to appreciate a korowai (ceremonial cloak) made by his wife Hinemoa and stunning toi (art) by family members

Kelly Harrison, Paki’s daughter, says: “Uri Tangata is all about celebrating our whanau’s weaving and carving, incorporating past, present and future generations. It’s about sharing our Maori and cultural heritage.”

The Harrisons’ exhibition space will feature pou whakairo, which are ancestors’ full-size traditional house style carvings, waka huia (treasure box), hoe (paddles) and raranga (weaving).

Painting by Julie Dann (Photo/Supplied)

Among the contemporary works on show will be a papa eke ngaru – a carved surfboard called Te Uira – The Lightning.

As for the other artists taking part in Connect Four, they include potter Murray Rainey, a retired technician at Huntly Power Station. He says: “A lot of my work is functional, so typically has a use.

“This year, I’m working with brighter colours and will have everything from mugs to Greek-inspired vases and jugs on show.”

Artist Julie Dann, who runs accommodation at Studio 531 at Preeces Point, loves having the freedom to paint, mainly in acrylics.

“I like to use a fresh palette, such as turquoise, green and pacific blue,” she explains. “They are colours which make me feel happy. I hope others feel the same way.”

Elisabeth Carter is owner-operator of Coromandel Flowers, and this source of inspiration has transferred to canvas to create a marvel of floral paintings.

“My work is highly emotive, often with many layers and texture,” says Elisabeth. “A fresh and vibrant palette awaits viewers at Connect Four.”

About Paki Harrison

Pakariki “Paki” Harrison was the eldest of 21 children, and grew up on the North Island’s East Coast. He was introduced to carving at Te Aute College, Hawke’s Bay.

In the 1960s, he was a schoolteacher in Auckland and taught carving at night. During this time, the QEII Arts Council sent him to France to present lectures and demonstrate carving.

After returning, Paki supervised the construction of 10 carved wharenui including Tanenuiarangi at Waipapa marae at the University of Auckland, Nga Kete Wananga at Manukau Institute of Technology in Otara, and Rakairoa, Kennedy Bay marae.

In the 1980s, he lectured at the University of Auckland. Paki and his wife Hinemoa, a master weaver (tohunga raranga), received the 1997 Te Waka Toi Award for their lifetime achievements.

He published books on his wharenui, and showed his work at exhibitions in Aotearoa, Italy, Japan, France, the US and Australia, and received the Queen’s Service Order in 2000 for community service.

In 2002, Paki was named as the leader of the design team for Toi Iho / Maori Made mark for Creative New Zealand.

He was named a living icon by the Arts Foundation of NZ in 2005. He passed away in 2008.

Check out “Waka Huia 2016 Paki Harrison” on YouTube – a 30-minute programme on him through the eyes of some of his grand-daughters.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dYHhqw_X9M

Notes

Connect Four art and pottery show with Maori toi, February 12-23 from 10am-4pm, at Hauraki House Gallery, Coromandel town. Free entry.

