Academic honoured with LEO Award

Friday, 20 December 2019, 11:37 am
Press Release: University of Auckland



Professor Michael Myers


Professor Michael Myers from the University of Auckland Business School has received an Association of Information Systems (AIS) LEO Award in recognition of his global impact in the field.


It is the first time since its inception in 1999 that a New Zealander has ever be honoured with the award.

Named for the world's first business application of computing (The Lyons Electronic Office), the LEO award recognises truly outstanding scholars in the area of information systems.

Michael, a Professor of Information Systems at the Auckland Business School is an expert on digital transformation with an emphasis on the cultural aspects of the digital world. His most recent work focuses on how digital technologies are now creating and shaping our world. He previously served as President of AIS, and since 2014 he has been a Judge of the CIO of the Year award in New Zealand.

“We are exceptionally proud of Michael and his achievements,” says Professor Jayne Godfrey, Dean of the Business School. “His LEO international award recognises not only his extraordinary academic credibility in the Information Systems area, but also his ability to use that to shape futures through engagement with practice and across disciplines.”

“The Business School is buzzing with excitement as we celebrate Michael’s news and also our Business School’s five-year international EQUIS reaccreditation by the European Foundation for Management Development, which affirms the School’s standing as a world class leading Business School,” she says.

Michael’s research is regularly published in the world’s top journals, including Management and Information Systems Quarterly (MISQ), the top academic journal in the field. Their website lists him as one of their most prolific authors and of having one of the most cited articles.

Professor Tava Olsen, Head of Department of Information Systems and Operations Management at the University says Michael is known around the world for his excellent research so it’s thrilling to see him get this award.

Michael is the recipient of many awards for his work including Best Paper at MISQ and two Research Excellence Awards from the Business School.

