Open Night For Those Interested In Enrolled Nursing

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Universal College Of Learning

The opportunity to get ahead in a health career is on offer at UCOL Whanganui and it’s more flexible than ever before.

UCOL’s New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing will equip you with the theoretical knowledge and practical experience needed for a successful career. The qualification meets the Nursing Council competencies for enrolled nursing and prepares you for practice under the direction and delegation of a registered nurse.

Academic Portfolio Manager Gordana Bogunovic said enrolled nurses work as part of a team to contribute to care planning and deliver nursing care to health consumers in community, residential and hospital settings. They are accountable for their nursing actions and practice competently in accordance with legislation, to their level of knowledge and experience.

“It’s the perfect time to enrol as if you are in the July intake, your fees for the rest of the year will be covered by the Government’s Targeted Training Apprenticeship Fund, and you might qualify for other subsidies that will make the course very affordable.

Gordana said UCOL is becoming more focused on helping people study while meeting and juggling their commitments at home and in their communities. “The programme is a really good mix of in class, in work and at home – it will appeal to many people.”

About the programme: The Enrolled Nurse programme runs for 18 months and is divided into three main areas each week. A typical week includes 21 hours of clinical practice hours locally, 6 hours of clinical simulation, 13 hours of study, and 13.5 hours of class time.

The 40-hour week schedule per year includes six weeks of holiday and a further 12 weeks in the year in which you can meet your other commitments.

There is a part-time option over three years available as well.

Open night: For those interested in the course, we are holding an open night on Wednesday, 15 June between 6pm – 8pm at UCOL, 16 Rutland Street.

About us: UCOL is a subsidiary of Te Pūkenga with campuses in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, online, in school and in work. We inspire ākonga and whānau, businesses, and their communities to succeed. Te Pūkenga was established to better meet the needs of learners and employers by bringing together on-job, on-campus and online learning across Aotearoa New Zealand.

By 1 January 2023, Te Pūkenga will create a unified, sustainable public network of regionally accessible vocational and applied learning. Together, we aim to provide excellent quality education opportunities that support learners, employers and communities to gain the skills, knowledge and capabilities Aotearoa needs now and for the future.

