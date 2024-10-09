University Of Auckland In Top 8 Percent In 2025 Times Higher Education World University Rankings

Despite an increase in the number of universities being ranked for the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025, the University of Auckland has produced another outstanding result and remains New Zealand’s No 1 university.

There were 2,092 global institutions ranked this year, up 185 from the 1,907 the previous year. But Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland now sits in the top 7.3 percent of universities in the world, up slightly from being in the top 7.9 percent in 2024.

The University of Auckland is ranked at =152 (=150 last year) but its relative position has improved, given the growth in the number of universities evaluated.

The University is the only New Zealand university in the top 200 global universities worldwide; all others in Aotearoa are ranked 350+.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dawn Freshwater, said: “Maintaining our position in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings amidst growing global competition is a testament to the resilience, innovation and dedication of our entire University community. It underscores our unwavering commitment to academic excellence and research impact on a global scale.”

The University also showed improvements in several categories including Teaching and Research Environment, and showed a strong performance in International Outlook, at 150th in the world.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research, Professor Frank Bloomfield, said: “Maintaining our position in these rankings reflects the excellence and innovative thinking of our research community at the University of Auckland, at a time when investment in public-good research is declining.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This recognition also highlights the impactful nature of the work produced by our academics and students, who continue to drive global knowledge and discovery. It emphasises our commitment to fostering a research environment that not only enhances academic excellence but also addresses the most pressing challenges facing society today.”

Globally, the top five universities in Australia have dropped places, while a number of well-funded universities in Asia have risen.

Earlier in the year, the University was ranked in the top 1 percent in the world in the 2024 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for sustainability.

THE 2025 Rankings site

© Scoop Media

