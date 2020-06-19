News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Cancer Control Agency Receives Māori Name

Friday, 19 June 2020, 8:57 am
Press Release: Te Aho o te Kahu

The national Cancer Control Agency, established in December last year, has  been gifted a new Māori name.

The name Te Aho o te Kahu is being gifted to the Cancer Control Agency by Dame Naida Glavish and Matua Gary Thompson from Hei Āhuru Mōwai, Māori Cancer Leadership Aotearoa. The new name was formally gifted to the Cancer Control Agency today at a ceremony at Parliament hosted by the Minister of Health.

The name, meaning ‘the central thread of the cloak," was developed in response to feedback from people living with cancer and whānau. They called for an agency that can unite the often disjointed and inequitable cancer care system.

Gary Thompson, Deputy Chair of Hei Āhuru Mōwai, says, “Whānau wanted a name that meant hope, kotahitanga and warmth. They were also clear they didn't want the Māori name to have the word cancer in it, so after many wānanga the ingoa Te Aho o te Kahu was chosen.”

The Cancer Control Agency was set up to unite and lead cancer control efforts in Aotearoa and Dame Naida Glavish from Hei Āhuru Mōwai says, “It’s pleasing to see how the Agency is being pono to the name already. During the COVID-19 lockdown the Agency worked with Hei Āhuru Mōwai to bring together a range of experts from across the motu to help whānau.”

Cancer Control Agency CE, Professor Diana Sarfati says, “The gifting and receiving of the name is symbolic of the Cancer Control Agency’s commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and to equity. It is also a signal of the Agency’s commitment to uniting all stakeholders along the cancer continuum.”

The formal gifting of the name has oati (pledges) attached to it to ensure the name, its mauri and mana are always respected.

Te Aho o te Kahu will now be the primary name of the Cancer Control Agency.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Aho o te Kahu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Tui Time: Nominations Open For The 55th New Zealand Music Awards

Ceremony confirmed for November, new Tui announced Recorded Music New Zealand announce nominations are now open for the 55th annual New Zealand Music Awards | Ngā Tohu Puoro o Aotearoa. Damian Vaughan, Recorded Music New Zealand CEO, says it’s more ... More>>


818: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Cori Gonzalez-Macuer And Louis Mendiola Behind New Comedy Series Ass

A brand-new comedy series, reuniting three of the stars from What We Do In The Shadows , has been optioned by local production house Augusto. From co-creators Cori Gonzalez-Macuer and Louis Mendiola, the series will be directed by comedy genius Jemaine Clement ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 