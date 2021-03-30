News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Upcoming Community Engagement On Care For Whānau And Pēpi In Horowhenua, Ōtaki And Tararua

Tuesday, 30 March 2021, 9:42 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral District Health Board is wanting to hear the voice of the community about the care offered for whānau and pēpi in their first 1000 days of life in the Horowhenua, Ōtaki and Tararua areas.

The community engagement process, Tūngia te Ururua, will be asking local whānau about the support they received or are receiving in providing care for their pēpi (baby) during the first 1000 days (from conception to two years of age). The information gathered will be used to optimise future service provision to meet the needs of local wāhine, whānau and pēpi in Horowhenua, Ōtaki and Tararua.

Te Uru Pā Harakeke – Healthy Women, Children and Youth Operations Executive Sarah Fenwick said she was pleased there was an opportunity to work with the Horowhenua, Ōtaki and Tararua communities, through Tūngia te Ururua, to find the best opportunities for maternity care and services for wāhine, whānau and pēpi in the first 1000 days.

“We know that the first 1000 days of a baby’s life are so important for lifelong health and wellbeing, and we want to ensure that the pēpi of Horowhenua, Ōtaki and Tararua, and the whānau bringing them into the world, have the best support and care possible,” Ms Fenwick said.

“It’s important that we think innovatively about our care for wāhine, whānau and pēpi into the future because of the increasing complexity of pregnant women, increasing birth rate and inequities across our district. Tūngia te Ururua will put the people who use and benefit from these services at the centre of decisions about their experience of healthcare so we can create the best models of care together.”

The community engagement is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks and will include community focus groups, visits to various groups and surveys (available both in paper and electronic format).

Ms Fenwick said: “We are committed to these communites and ensuring they have what they need to get the best outcomes for women, whānau and pēpi. The people in Horowhenua, Ōtaki and Tararua know better than anyone else about what they need, so we want to hear from them about what is working and what is not working for them within our current services and those that we fund.”

“We hope people in this district feel empowered through Tūngia te Ururua to contribute to the design of our services.”

If you would like to receive further information about this project, please email Te Uru Pā Harakeke Planning and Integration Lead Paula Spargo on paula.spargo@midcentraldhb.govt.nz.

 

