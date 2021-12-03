COVID-19 Protection Framework: Council Services And Facilities At Orange
From 3 December 2021, New Zealand moved to the COVID-19 Protection Framework (the Traffic Light system). The framework introduces a flexible three-level approach to managing COVID-19 in the community.
Horowhenua has moved to Orange in the new framework, and Horowhenua District Council is currently working through the guidance from central government. The framework allows a greater level of freedom for vaccinated people than would be possible under the Alert Level system, reducing the social and economic burden of public health restrictions. "Our staff and community's interests and safety are central to our decision making as the new framework does have implications for our public-facing or close contact environments, particularly our community facilities," says David Clapperton, Chief Executive, Horowhenua District Council.
Vaccination passes
For now, we do not require vaccination passes at any of our facilities except for our cafés in Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. The cafés will operate as contactless only for those without a vaccine pass. Dine-in service will be available to those with a vaccine pass.
We do not require vaccination passes at our pools at the moment; however, as we work through a risk assessment process and further guidance, it may mean that we're required to change how we operate Council's services and facilities in the future.
While there are some additional routines to include in our days, we're already doing many things that are an essential part of the new Framework too, including:
- get vaccinated
- keep track of where you have been, turn on Bluetooth in the COVID-19 tracer app and scan QR codes. Manual record keeping should also be available at all locations.
- wash and dry hands, cough into elbow, avoid touching your face.
- regularly disinfect surfaces - handrails, elevator buttons, etc.
- stay home if you're sick, get a test and isolate at home until you get the result.
Council Services
For more information about Council's services and facilities and how they will be operating under the new framework, see below or visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/CouncilServicesatOrange
If you're unable to access the internet or you'd prefer to talk to us directly, please get in touch with our Customer Services team on 06 366 0999.
Customer service contact
centres
Council's main office will remain open with capacity limits.
Operating hours are from 8.30am to 4.30pm from Monday to Friday to allow for additional cleaning arrangements. Please maintain physical distancing, and do not enter if you feel unwell.
We also have pay-it-online services and information on our website.
Rubbish and recycling services
All kerbside rubbish and recycling collections will continue.
Transfer stations are open to the public. Recycling stations and mobile community recycling stations in Levin, Foxton, Shannon, Tokomaru and Ōpiki remain open.
Water supply, wastewater and stormwater
services
These services will continue.
Public drinking water fountains in Foxton and Foxton Beach remain open.
Governance and decision
making
Council, the Foxton Community Board and committees of Council will meet in person or via audio visual link.
If public meetings cannot be held safely, Council may meet via audiovisual link, at which point the public would be notified.
Civil defence and
emergency management
The Council has activated an Incident Management Team (IMT) to monitor the current situation and coordinate COVID-19 resurgence activities in preparation for any change in COVID-19 traffic light levels.
Parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and
public toilets
Public toilets remain open, with increased cleaning services at high-use facilities.
Parks, reserves, cemeteries, playgrounds and sportsgrounds remain open. Please observe one metre physical distancing and hygiene precautions.
Funerals and tangihanga must adhere to the restrictions on the Unite against COVID-19 website
Mowing and general maintenance continue. Litter bins will continue to be emptied.
Library Services
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and Shannon Library will remain open with normal opening hours and capacity limits based on one metre distancing.
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō (including The Mahi Space) will remain open with normal opening hours except for Wednesday evenings – closed at 5.30pm.
The Youth Space at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō is closed to the public.
Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom cafés remain open but will operate as contactless only for those without a vaccine pass. Dine-in service will be available to those with a vaccine pass.
Restrictions will apply to ensure safe practice
Animal
Control
Animal control will respond to all calls. The dog pound is closed to the public but remains operational.
Please keep your dogs on their leash when out walking them.
Planning (Resource
Consents)
We're continuing to process resource consents.
Face-to-face meetings can be held by appointment only and if physical distancing can be maintained and mandatory face coverings are worn.
Noise Control
We're continuing to receive and respond to noise control complaints 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Roading services
Routine road maintenance and roading projects will continue.
Parking
Parking services will operate as usual.
Strategic
Planning
You can still contact us by email or phone to discuss our current projects and District Plan Changes. Email enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz or phone 06 366 0999
We are continuing to make arrangements for consultation on our projects to occur in a safe way.
Rates Payment
Support
If you're under financial pressure and experiencing financial distress because of COVID-19, reach out to us. We're more than happy to set up a payment plan that works for you and helps avoid penalties. Please email rates@horowhenua.govt.nz
Information
management services
Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA), Land Information Memorandum (LIM) and Property File requests continue to be processed.
Should the government announce any changes to the status, Council will publish updated information as soon as possible on Council’s dedicated COVID-19 page.