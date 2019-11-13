Parliament: Oral Questions - 13 November 2019

Oral Questions - 13 November 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What reports has he seen in response to the Government’s reform of Tomorrow’s Schools?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

3. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

4. WILLOW-JEAN PRIME to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What responsibility, if any, does he take for the slowdown in the New Zealand economy since his Government took office?

6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Does she agree with Hon Phil Twyford, who said KiwiBuild homes are “good quality, modest starter homes”?

7. GARETH HUGHES to the Minister for the Environment: What action, if any, has he taken following Local Government New Zealand’s call for legislative change to ban retail sales of fireworks?

8. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her statements relating to employment initiatives for young people?

9. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and actions in relation to the Fees Free policy?

10. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent evidence has she seen of a growing workforce in building and construction?

11. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Is he concerned that visa processing delays are having a negative impact on the tourism industry in New Zealand?

12. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Employment: He aha ngā rīpoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te kaupapa Mana in Mahi?

Translation: What recent reports has he seen on Mana in Mahi?

© Scoop Media

