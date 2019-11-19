Cowboy Clampers Will Be Stymied



The ‘wheel clamping’ Bill that will cap clamper fees to $100 passed its third reading in Parliament today.

New Zealand First welcomes The Land Transport (Wheel Clamping) Amendment Bill to combat predatory wheel clamping behaviour in what is currently a largely unregulated business.

Cowboy clampers are:

• gouging people for sometimes more than $700,

• demanding cash, on the spot payments,

• using threats and intimidation tactics.

“We support businesses right to enforce parking policy on their premises, but this can be done without exploitative fees,” says New Zealand First Spokesperson for Consumer Affairs, Clayton Mitchell.

“One case that caught my attention was an unwell 86-year-old, West Auckland Grandmother who had her wheel clamped while she parked her car to seek urgent attention from a GP.

“When she returned to her car, the clamper appeared in person and demanded $200 cash.

“The $200 fee was revoked but only after the police were involved.

“Clamping fees need to accurately reflect the gravity of the violation.

“We believe a capped fee of $100 still is an adequate deterrent.

“New Zealand First is proud to be a part of a Coalition Government putting an end to this bottom feeder behaviour,” says Mr Mitchell.

