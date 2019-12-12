National will improve care for eyes, teeth and ears



Michael Woodhouse - Health

12 December 2019

National will support programmes which will vastly improve the quality of life for thousands of New Zealanders, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“Healthy teeth, ears and eyes are all fundamental to quality of life and overall health at all ages. In our Health Discussion Document, we’re looking at ways to improve care in these areas for all New Zealanders.

“It’s important to start early. Already, over 120,000 children are overdue for their dental checks. National will increase funding for the school dental service to ensure every school-aged child has access to good oral health and any issues are picked up promptly.

“The previous National Government committed to increasing access to cochlear implants for adults. The current Government has scrapped that commitment. We’ll reintroduce it and increase the number of adult cochlear implants performed from 40 per year to 100 per year.

“Your eyes and vision become more fragile as you age. This is why National is proposing the first ever National Eye Health Survey to ensure we’ve got the resources in place to provide high-quality eye care for all New Zealanders.

“We’re also asking whether government should fund a free assessment for macular degeneration for New Zealanders when they reach 65, and whether we should have mobile clinics to test the vision and hearing of older Kiwis in remote areas.

“Our range of policies will ensure New Zealanders have healthy eyes, teeth and ears, no matter how old they are or where in New Zealand they live. National is doing the work in Opposition so we’re ready to hit the ground running in 2020.”

