Final Christmas of suffering for many New Zealanders
Wednesday, 18 December 2019, 11:35 am
Press Release: Green Party
18 December 2019
Medicinal Cannabis regulations mean
final Christmas of suffering for many New Zealanders
The Green Party welcome medicinal cannabis regulations
released today that will ensure timely treatment for
suffering patients.
The Green Party negotiated three
major changes to the Government bill that:
Required the
regulations were in place by the end of 2019
Meant New
Zealand native strains were to be included in the
regime
Included a stop gap criminal defence for those in
palliative care.
“Everyone deserves to live a life
free of pain. For hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders
they’ve found relief with medicinal cannabis but have
risked jail time in the process.
“With the Greens at
the heart of Government we have negotiated getting these
regulations in place in the next few months.
“Hopefully for many New Zealanders this will mean this
Christmas will be the last in excruciating pain. This is
what a compassionate and caring New Zealand looks
like”.
