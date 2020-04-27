Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Record Numbers Of New Zealanders Protected With Flu Vaccine

Monday, 27 April 2020, 6:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Julie Anne Genter
Associate Minister of Health

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT

This year’s flu vaccine programme has seen record numbers of New Zealanders vaccinated with 587,000 vaccines already administered compared to 290,000 at the same time last year, Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said.

Monday marks the end of vaccines being restricted to priority groups only.

“This year we started the flu jab season early, distributed hundreds of thousands more vaccines and doubled the number of people vaccinated this year compared to this time last year,” Julie Anne Genter said.

“Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, the vaccination programme roll out has been a success in terms of the number of at-risk people already vaccinated.

“We know doctors, nurses and pharmacies have been busy at a very stressful time, so I want to thank them for their extraordinary work in administering so many vaccines so early this year.

“I want to acknowledge that while providers may have found it difficult given the high demand, they have done an excellent job. I ask that people are patient with their doctor, nurse or pharmacist as we deal with this unprecedented demand.

“Last year only one in four New Zealanders got their flu vaccine, while this year we are on track for more than one in three New Zealanders to get vaccinated. We have done all we can in this unprecedented situation of high demand to ensure it is going to those who need it most.

“This government started early to make flu vaccines available to priority groups - such as healthcare workers and the elderly - to help maintain the capacity of the healthcare system if COVID-19 cases were higher.

“FluTracker has recorded lower levels of flu-like illness this year compared to normal, which indicates both the success of the Alert Level 4 lockdown and the vaccine roll out.

“We know there is high demand for the vaccine this year. In addition to stock already in the community, we are releasing further stocks of vaccine this week. According to our records, there are nearly 700,000 vaccine doses across the country that have not yet been recorded as administered.

“We are working to get flu vaccines to those who need them the most as fast as possible. That’s why we are asking for those essential workers who are still at work to be next in line for getting immunised – like supermarket workers.

“Pharmac is seeking additional stock and we have more doses in the country this year than ever before, however there is not infinite supply, so let’s continue to look after each other by making sure we get flu vaccines to those who need them most.

“Young and healthy people are at low risk because of the precautions we are taking already against Covid-19, such as working from home and practicing social distancing. Please leave the remaining stock to those who need it most, the vulnerable and those essential workers and others back at the job under level 3.

“Working together, we can ensure that our flu vaccine campaign reaches the most vulnerable and protects our whole health system this winter.

“I encourage people to get in contact over the coming weeks with their GP or pharmacist and make a plan to get vaccinated. Ring ahead to make an appointment.

“I want to be clear that the flu vaccine does not protect against Covid-19. We have moved quickly to get more people vaccinated, earlier, to limit the spread of the flu - so that fewer people end up in hospital and put more pressure on our hospitals during a busy time with COVID-19,” Julie Anne Genter said.

  • As at 17 April 2020, 587,000 people have been vaccinated, compared with 290,000 on the same date in 2019.
  • Two thirds of vaccines are to people aged over 65, and 5712 to pregnant women.
  • 700,000 vaccines are available in New Zealand to be administered.

Free flu vaccines continue to be available for:

  • People aged 65 and over
  • People who are pregnant
  • People with certain chronic conditions
  • Young children with a history of severe respiratory illness.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


The Dig - COVID-19: Just Recovery

An in-depth article by Betsan Martin (Victoria University) and Michael Pringle (Journalist and researcher)

The COVID-19 crisis is compelling us to kick-start investment in a regenerative and zero-carbon future. We were bold enough to act quickly to stop the virus - can we now chart a course for a just recovery? Has the crisis finally made leaders, citizens, and banks bold enough to drive a transition to a more fair, sustainable, and resilient economy? More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Printing Cash To Defeat Covid

Part of the psychology of moving to Level Three is the sense of people heading back to work – at least 400,000 more of them – thereby fostering some semblance of normal life returning to the economy. Indeed, National Party Simon Bridges has been trying to argue that by prolonging the lockdown (for a week !) the government has wilfully preventing life from Going Back to Normal. The polls (and the social media reaction) suggest that very few people agree with Bridges... More>>

ALSO:

General Election: Electorate Names And Boundaries Finalized

The names and boundaries of the country’s electorates have been finalised for the next two general elections.
The Representation Commission has released its final report on the electorate boundary review which began six months ago in October. The proposed electorates were released for public comment in November. 438 written submissions were received and public hearings were held in February... More>>


Government: Freshwater Report Highlights Need For Continued Efforts

Government Ministers today welcomed the release of an official statistical report highlighting the key issues affecting our rivers, lakes, streams, catchments and aquifers. Our Freshwater 2020, released by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ, underlines the importance of government efforts to ensure healthy freshwater, protect native freshwater biodiversity, make land use more sustainable and combat climate change... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Government Ministers And Chief Executives Take Pay Cut

The Prime Minister, Government ministers and public service chief executives will take a pay cut of 20 per cent over the next six months, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today “It is the right thing to do, and I acknowledge chief executives for volunteering to take the pay cut alongside us,” Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

ALSO:


Lockdown: Police Urge Public To Maintain Alert Level 4 This ANZAC Weekend

Police are reminding the public that New Zealand remains at Alert Level 4 this long weekend. As we move toward Alert Level 3, it is important to note that Police will continue to enforce the current restrictions until 11.59pm Monday 27 April. We will ... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 