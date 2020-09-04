Cameras Rolled Out Further Across Fishing Fleet

New government support will enable on-board cameras to be rolled out further across the inshore fishing fleet.

“Wider use of on-board cameras will enhance New Zealand’s reputation as a producer of premium, sustainable, and trusted seafood,” said Fisheries Minister Stuart Nash.

“The Coalition Government has agreed to make funding available to advance the next phase of on-board cameras, to around 345 vessels.

“The rollout of on-board cameras is another step to modernise the fishing industry. Cameras will improve fisheries management information and provide the transparency demanded by domestic and international markets.

“The decision also supports the economic recovery for communities who depend on fishing for their livelihoods. As we respond to the impact of COVID19 it’s more important than ever to position the country as a world-leading source of sustainable, trusted and high-value seafood.

“Last year we funded cameras on 20 fishing vessels in areas that pose the highest risk to Māui dolphins, off the West Coast of the North Island. In 2019 we also required electronic catch and position reporting for around 830 boats in the inshore fleet.

“Ministers have agreed on the next steps to improve the quality of fisheries data through an extra layer of verification. Cameras also help the transition to a more modern fishing industry and a more sustainable and prosperous seafood sector,” said Mr Nash.

Next steps in the rollout require the preparation of a detailed business case, public consultation, and the approval of new regulations. The proposal is as follows:

· Expand the on-board camera programme to around 345 inshore vessels by 2024, in two tranches.

· The first tranche would see cameras installed on around 165 fishing vessels in high risk areas. These include the habitats of Hector’s dolphins, Antipodean and Gibson’s Albatross, black petrels, and hoiho penguins.

· The second tranche proposes cameras on another 160 fishing vessels. These vessels fish in lower-risk areas but the protected species are still significant, such as fur seals, the common dolphin, flesh-footed shearwater, and Salvin’s albatross.

· Vessels covered by both tranches primarily use trawl, longline, set net, purse seine or Danish seine fishing methods.

· The cameras would cover all inshore areas where fishing poses significant risks to protected species. They would record activity on vessels responsible for about 84 per cent of the inshore catch, by weight.

· The capital and operating costs are difficult to assess, but are estimated to be around $40 to $60 million over four years. This would include research into new camera technology and digital monitoring developments.

“Crown funding is essential to accelerate the uptake of on-board cameras and provide incentives for the fleet to make the transition,” Mr Nash said. “More work is now underway on technical and operational specifications that would affect the costings.

“The precise amount will depend on the business case put together by officials for Cabinet sign-off. The proposed operating model would then have to be tested in the market and negotiations would be subject to a degree of commercial confidentiality.

“Lessons from the first camera rollout to 20 vessels in Māui dolphin habitats off the North Island show the hardware itself is often not the most expensive element. The storage of huge volumes of data, sometimes more than 700 GB per vessel per month, is also costly.

“It has also required significant investment in staff and technology to review the footage, as well as the cost of modifying power supply, communications and electronics on board the vessels.

“Around 80 percent of the inshore fleet are small operators who do not own quota themselves. They operate under Annual Catch Entitlements (ACE), where they effectively ‘lease’ the ability to catch fish from a larger quota owner.

“Many make only a basic livelihood from fishing and operate on tight margins. They have limited access to the capital needed for modernisation and innovation of their vessels.

“In a separate decision, Budget 2020 made $4.6 million available for a fishing industry-led support network to help businesses in challenging times. It will be the first fishing-specific support network and builds on the Rural Support Trusts that already work with farmers.

“The fishing community Support and Wellbeing Network will offer mentorship and practical advice to help transition businesses to meet sustainability goals. It will connect fishing operators with the right support services and help them apply for innovation funding,” Mr Nash said.

Questions and Answers: further rollout of cameras on commercial fishing vessels

1. What are the next steps for the further rollout of cameras?

Government officials are now working on a business case to determine the best way to implement the on-board camera decisions.

The business case will consider technical options, cost structures, how to sequence the rollout to priority areas, testing the global and domestic market for camera technologies, and changes to regulations.

Officials will talk to suppliers to see what technology exists to support the further rollout of cameras. The ultimate installation and operating costs will be better known after engagement with technology experts, consultation with stakeholders and affected parties.

Cabinet would have to sign off the proposals, there would be public consultation, and new regulations would have to be drafted and approved by Government.

2. What factors will influence the cost of the rollout?

There is still work underway to scope the technology that will be used.

The costs of data storage and review of the footage are the biggest factors in costs of fisheries camera programmes overseas.

Officials are also exploring developments in technology around machine learning and artificial intelligence to help review and identify activities captured by the camera footage.

3. When could the next rollout of cameras start?

It is possible the rollout could begin in late 2021.

However specific timeframes depend on other requirements, such as progress developing the business case, public consultation, and approval of new regulations. Another option to be considered is whether there could be incentives for the early adoption of camera technology.

4. How will the rollout sit alongside camera programmes already announced, in dolphin habitats off the West Coast of the North Island and Banks Peninsula?

The estimate of 345 vessels with on-board cameras is made up as follows:

o 20 vessels which already have cameras installed and operate in fisheries off the West Coast of the North Island

o 165 vessels in high risk areas. This includes an estimated 50 vessels around the Hector’s dolphin habitats of Banks Peninsula. This expanded camera programme was proposed in the revised Threat Management Plan for Hector’s and Māui Dolphins announced in June 2020.

o 160 vessels in lower-risk areas will be part of the second tranche of the camera rollout.

5. What other measures are in place to improve the environmental performance of inshore fisheries?

o Electronic catch and position reporting has been fully in place since December 2019. It enables fisheries management and compliance officials to track around 830 fishing vessels within the inshore fisheries

o The revised Threat Management Plan (TMP) for Hector’s and Māui’s dolphins. The TMP restricts fishing activities that pose the greatest risk to the marine mammals. It is critical to our international reputation and for continued export access to important markets.

o The National Plan of Action on Seabirds was updated in 2020 to bring in better protections for seabirds at risk of fisheries bycatch, including iconic species like albatross and petrel.

o The inaugural Seafood Sustainability Awards created in 2020 are designed to celebrate fishing operators and scientists who promote innovation and sustainability.

o A proposed network of marine protected areas off the south east coast of the South Island. It will increase protection across a range of unique coastal and estuarine habitats and feeding areas for marine mammals, birds, fish and invertebrates.

o Wider non-fisheries measures include legislation to tackle greenhouse gases, phasing out single-use plastics, greater funding for predator and pest control, and support for sustainable tourism growth.

6. How widespread are on-board cameras in international fishing jurisdictions?

On-board cameras are in use in a number of countries in North and South America and Europe, as well as Australia and in international fisheries in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

The US has cameras on around 600 vessels, followed by Canada with around 300 vessels. In Australia 75 vessels have operated with government-funded cameras since 2015.

7. What support is there for the affected fishing communities?

In a separate decision, Budget20 made $4.6 million available for a fishing industry-led support network to help businesses in challenging times.

It is the first fishing-specific support network. It builds on the existing Rural Support Trusts that already work with farmers.

There is also a range of other regional and national services that can provide fishers help and advice with health, wellbeing, and making business decisions.

For more information, visit www.fisheries.govt.nz/fisher-support

8. What commercial inshore fishing vessels would not be covered by the rollout?

Vessels that pose a lower risk to protected species would not be included in the next rollout. This includes small vessels that use methods like hand lines, diving, potting, and trolling; and others that operate in areas like inner harbours, or that harvest small catches.

9. If a vessel has cameras does it also need to carry fisheries observers? How are observers used in the inshore fleet compared to the deepwater fisheries?

The use of observer coverage is expected to continue, to ensure the on-board cameras are effective and able to detect protected species interactions.

Observers also perform other critical activities at sea, like biological sampling, and these activities will continue. However observer coverage may be adjusted over time.

On-board cameras are a good way to independently verify catch effort across the inshore fleet where it is not possible to have complete observer coverage.

Observer coverage is presently more extensive across the deepwater fleet where there are fewer vessels.

10. Where can I get more information about on-board cameras?

For information about on-board cameras, visit www.fisheries.govt.nz/cameras

For information about the current rollout of on-board cameras on the west coast North Island, visit www.fisheries.govt.nz/camerasWCNI

