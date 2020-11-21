Parliament

New Zealand Ready To Host APEC Virtually

Saturday, 21 November 2020, 5:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took over the leadership of APEC earlier today, when she joined leaders from the 21 APEC economies virtually for the forum’s final 2020 meeting.

“We look forward to hosting a fully virtual APEC 2021 next year. While this isn’t an in-person meeting, it will be one of the most important international events New Zealand will host in decades,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“I am excited to have received the mantle of APEC leadership from Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin.

“As Chair, New Zealand will build on Malaysia’s work and ensure APEC is focused on making a difference for all our people. This will include continuing APEC’s critical work in leading a collaborative regional response to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

“Working together, we will show the value of APEC to New Zealand and the broader region in driving the economic recovery and enabling sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

“Most significantly, APEC Leaders launched a new Vision which will provide APEC’s guiding mandate for the coming decades,” Jacinda Ardern said.

The Vision will succeed APEC’s 1994 Bogor Goals which set an ambitious objective of free and open trade in the Asia-Pacific by 2020.

“The new Vision commits us to working together across the region to achieve prosperity for all our people by 2040, in a way that is sustainable, innovative, and inclusive”, Jacinda Ardern said.

“New Zealand will have the privilege of leading the development of an action agenda during our host year to achieve this Vision. This will shape APEC’s work for decades to come.

“Delivering an innovative and well-run virtual APEC will demonstrate New Zealand’s digital and creative capabilities, along with our commitment to continued and effective diplomacy. In a COVID-19 world - It is more important now than ever.

“This is not just one single meeting. It takes on a full year of work and is an opportunity for New Zealand to lead on the world stage and to play a role in shaping the future for the Asia Pacific region.

“We look forward to providing all APEC delegates with a warm, virtual welcome from Aotearoa New Zealand very soon,” Jacinda Ardern said.

