Now We Have A Chance To Share Our Whakapapa: Greens

Green Party spokesperson for Education Teanau Tuiono welcomes the Government’s first step to implementing our own history into curriculum.

“It has been a long time coming, and I look forward to engaging with my communities about sharing their regional whakapapa to teach our tamariki their history,” Teanau Tuiono says.

“This is an opportunity for Māori to have a say through the public engagement by sharing our kōrero and whakapapa.

“Our iwi, hapū and whānau now have the opportunity to share historic encounters which have changed the lives of our people.”

