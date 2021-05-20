Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s Budget Lacks Ambition For New Zealand

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Today’s Budget is an indictment on the Labour Government’s ability to deliver for New Zealanders, National’s Shadow Treasurer Andrew Bayly says.

“We are staring down losses for the next five years. We need a plan to grow the economy, to get us back in surplus sooner so we can be prepared for the next inevitable shock, whether that is a natural disaster or a trading disruption.

“Instead, Finance Minister Grant Robertson is comfortable to keep borrowing $110 million a day.

“This Budget should’ve delivered a plan to get New Zealand back to prosperity and to reduce the debt burden on future generations. National wanted to see an unashamedly pro-growth Budget that would unleash businesses and get our economy firing on all cylinders.

“Instead of supporting businesses to create jobs and lift wages Labour has focused on increasing the benefit. All New Zealanders are feeling the weight of the rising cost of living as a result of Labour’s policies, but there’s little here for those Kiwis working hard on low wages.

“Labour will increase your benefit, but it won’t help you find work.

“We were hoping for a Budget that finally took New Zealand’s productivity crisis seriously, that would grow our economy rather than keep treading water. There’s nothing on that front,” Mr Bayly says.

“The previous National Government created an environment that helped create 10,000 jobs a month,” National’s Finance spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“That has more than halved under Labour, with projections of just 3700 jobs to be created per month. That’s no surprise given the huge burden Labour has imposed on small businesses.

“$200 million for PHARMAC is welcome, but those Kiwis suffering from rare diseases and cancers will be hugely disappointed when they see Labour has been prepared to pump more than double that, $490 million, into bureaucracy and restructuring costs.

“Labour has also callously reduced the amount of money going to DHBs for cost pressures, meaning it won’t be possible to keep the lights on and to keep many crucial services.

“What we’ve got is a Budget that’s papering over the cracks.

“A National Government would be ambitious for Kiwis. We would be actively working with businesses to help them grow through areas like Research and Development, supporting them to buy new plant and equipment machinery to improve productivity, and we would back Kiwis to take more risks and to innovate.

“A growing economy means new jobs for those unemployed, better paying jobs and it means we can invest more in hospitals, schools and roads.

“We don’t have a roadmap for growing the economy. A National Government would give New Zealanders the tools they need to succeed,” Mr Woodhouse says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 