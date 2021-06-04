Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Greens Welcome Auckland Walking And Cycling Bridge, Call For More Climate Focus

Friday, 4 June 2021, 9:48 am
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party is welcoming the Government’s renewed commitment to safe walking and cycling across the Waitemata Harbour, but warning that new highway investment puts our response to the climate change emergency at risk.

“Rebalancing the NZ Upgrade investment to more rail and safe walking and cycling is a positive step, but this programme still puts way too much money into a few over-specced highways. The Government must take this opportunity to invest in transformational inter-regional rail services, public transport and safer walking and cycling infrastructure in communities,” Green Party Transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said.

“We are fast running out of time to address the climate emergency, and right now we must be focused on investing in low-carbon transport rather than pouring more money into a few over-priced sprawl-inducing stretches of motorway.

“The Transport Minister’s clear commitment to safe cycling across the Waitemata Harbour is welcome, as is his clear direction to Waka Kotahi to seriously investigate simple, interim solutions like using existing lanes on the Harbour Bridge. Many Aucklanders are embracing cycling and have been waiting too long for action.

“We would like to see the option of a dedicated rapid transit crossing considered with the new bridge for walking and cycling.

“It’s good to see the Government rebalancing and scaling back some of the initial highway projects, such as Mill Road, and better investment in rail around Whangarei and Marsden Point. But overall this won’t go far enough to make a substantial difference to our transport emissions.

“The most expensive highways in this package will encourage more driving and urban sprawl, which is not only bad for the climate but also takes over highly productive food-growing land near our major cities.

“We need to go further and faster on climate action. It would make a much bigger difference to our communities, productivity and our climate if this money was invested in rail, buses, and cycling and walking paths. In other countries we can see that building rail creates more jobs than building roads, and that could happen in Aotearoa too if the Government made difference choices.

"We have to set up the infrastructure to move towards a community that is net zero carbon. Building more of the same with expensive urban highways will not solve congestion, or address safety on our rural roads that need investment."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Hissy Fit Over Naomi Osaka

Last Sunday as we all now know, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open. She had felt that the compulsory after-match press conferences would affect her mental health, and detract from her ability to play at her best. She eventually withdrew, she later said, because the furore over her media decision was also turning into a potential distraction for other players, and for the tournament as a whole... More>>


 
 



Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:


Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt Focus On Securing Recovery

The Crown accounts for the ten months to the end of April 2021 show both the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) and the operating balance are better than forecast in Budget 2021 in May... More>>

Fisheries: Protecting The Whitebait Fishery For Future Generations

Changes to whitebaiting regulations will improve the sustainability of threatened species, while ensuring that Kiwis can continue the tradition of catching a feed in their local river into the future, Acting Conservation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says... More>>

ALSO:


MoH: Reviews Of Recent Covid-19 Cases In MIQ Will Continue To Strengthen System

Reports into the in-facility transmission of COVID-19 at the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities in Auckland earlier this year have been released today. Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, Brigadier Jim Bliss, says a number of recommendations have been made, which he welcomes, and action in response is well underway... More>>


ALSO:

Infrastructure New Zealand: Advancing The Evidence Base – Three Waters Reform Programme

Today the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) released a second tranche of evidence-based reports, commissioned to inform the case for change for the Three Waters Reform Programme. The complete reports are published here... More>>

ALSO:



work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 