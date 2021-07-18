Government Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

Hon Kris Faafoi

Acting Minister for Emergency Management

Minita Taupua Rākau Whakamarumaru

Hon Damien O’Connor

Minister of Agriculture

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts.

Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort.

They have announced an initial contribution of $300,000 towards a Buller Mayoral Relief Fund and another $100,000 towards a similar fund for Marlborough. Alongside that the event has been classified a medium-scale adverse event, unlocking another $200,000 for flood-affected farmers and growers across the West Coast and Marlborough regions.

“While it is too early to know the full cost of the damage, we expect it to be significant and this contribution will help communities to start to get back on their feet,” Kris Faafoi said.

“I know it’s been a really rough weekend for the people of Buller, Marlborough and Tasman and I’d like to acknowledge how disruptive and distressing this flooding has been for all affected communities.

“This has been a massive effort with multiple agencies working across a range of areas. I’ve had the privilege of speaking to some of those working on the front line and they’re doing a great job,” Kris Faafoi said.

Damien O’Connor said the extra funding will be used to help farmers recover, and includes wellbeing support, specialist technical advice and other flood assistance.

“This weather event has put further pressure on farmers who’re entering one of their busiest times of the year – calving and lambing – and we’re committed to helping them get through,” Damien O’Connor said.

“Based on the advice I have received from Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) staff, the scale of impact is beyond the communities’ ability to cope.

“MPI will be working with industry groups, such as DairyNZ, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, Federated Farmers and NZ Winegrowers, to determine how this financial support can have the greatest impact.

“Support is available for farmers who are short of livestock feed, or who have had baleage and fodder crops damaged by floodwaters,” Damien O’Connor said.

“A big cleanup and recovery effort lies ahead for communities impacted by this flooding, and I can assure you the Government will be doing all it can to help,” Kris Faafoi said.

