Saline cover-up a scandal
Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 3:12 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Director General of Health’s admission that the
Ministry has known that five people may not have been fully
vaccinated for weeks is completely unacceptable and leaves
questions about whether this was a botched coverup,” says
ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Radio NZ has revealed
today that an investigation has begun after staff at the
Highbrook vaccination centre last month realised there was
an extra vial left over at the end of a day of 732
vaccinations.
“Bloomfield today confirmed that MOH
has known for five weeks. Only now are they starting to
contact people.
“COVID Response Minister Chris
Hipkins has known “for a few weeks.” He admitted at
Health Select Committee when questioned by ACT Deputy Leader
Brooke van Velden that there may be another case where this
has happened but he had absolutely no
details.
“Hipkins has described the delay as
“regrettable” which is the understatement of the
lockdown.
“Why weren’t the people notified? Why
was this kept secret? Why wasn’t any action taken until
media became involved? Why weren’t media told at 1pm that
there was another case of this happening? When will we get
the details of the second case?
“This Government has
a reputation for being anything but open and transparent but
this case takes it too far.
“It’s time to start
treating New Zealanders like adults and tell us what is
going
on.”
