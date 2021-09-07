Parliament

Pre-departure testing could have prevented lockdown

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 3:53 pm
“The Government’s decision to drop pre-departure testing from Sydney has likely cost the entire country weeks of lockdowns,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government dropped the requirement for pre-departure testing for Kiwis coming home from New South Wales, while practically every other location on earth requires pre-departure testing and MIQ if you want to come to New Zealand.

“The Government said today that it was more risky for someone in Sydney to get a test and risk getting COVID than it was to have a test.

“By that logic the Prime Minister is saying there’s more chance of catching COVID going to get a test, than a test catching COVID.

“The Prime Minister was flailing in Question Time today and her story simply doesn’t add up. If pre-departure testing isn’t worth it, why does she insist on pre-departure testing and MIQ for practically every other country?

“Asked if she regretted the decision said it was “overly simplistic.” The truth is it was a simple step that could have prevented this lockdown.

“We need to be doing everything we can for continuous improvement. That’s why the Government’s answers about saliva tests don’t add up.

“When it contracted 20,000 a week back in May it was good news. Now it’s only rolling out 900 a week it’s just nice to have.

“Saliva testing frees up qualified medical staff and makes life much easier for people who are regularly tested. It will encourage more people to be tested.

“It’s time the Government stops spinning and actually takes steps to keep New Zealanders safe.”

Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 



Government: Invests in scientific research to boost economy

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing... More>>


Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:




Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:

