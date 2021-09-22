Where Is The PHARMAC Review?
Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 6:52 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The interim report into PHARMAC is now a month overdue
and patients who’ve made a submission in good faith
deserve an update,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health
spokesperson Brooke van Velden.
“ACT was the first
party to call for a review into PHARMAC. Both Labour and
National agreed they would follow through while under
pressure during an election debate. Minister Andrew Little
now needs to follow though so this is not just a cynical
election bribe.
“Many New Zealanders lives depend on
certain drugs being funded. Those who made submissions are
now in the dark about when this report will be made public.
That’s just not good enough.
“It wasn't right that
the review explicitly excluded funding considerations. Now,
the Government has dropped the ball again by not following
up on the review committee's progress.
“New
Zealanders deserve this review to be done properly. And we
deserve an update about why the Minister hasn’t received
this when it was due over a month ago.
"Jacinda
Ardern and Andrew Little put in black and white that the
interim report would be back by August. It's now nearly the
end of September.
"Given the draft has been delayed,
will the final report due in December be delayed
too?
“The Minister needs to show some respect and
compassion for those who submitted to this and give them an
update.”
