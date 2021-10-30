Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Labour’s Health Restructuring Figures Don’t Stack Up

Saturday, 30 October 2021, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Andrew Little’s health restructuring comprises financial figures that are not credible and can only be explained as having been massaged to make them look better, says National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti.

“Documents revealed under the Official Information Act show that in March this year Treasury projected benefits to health restructuring of $1.4 billion over 15 years.

“Miraculously, six months later, the Regulatory Impact Statement this week states the same benefits will be $3.86 billion over 10 years.

“This is nearly a tripling of time-adjusted benefits over six months and, in the meantime, Labour let Delta in and has run down the economy and the health system.

“Things have got worse, not better.

“The figures are even more unbelievable given financial benefits under the restructuring hinge on keeping people out of hospital. If Andrew Little hasn’t noticed, he now has more than 85,000 cancelled hospital procedures to catch up on from just the first six weeks of the current outbreak.

“Put another way, in the short-term there will be more people in hospital, not less.

“Everyone agrees restructuring in the middle of a pandemic is foolish. No one believes Labour can deliver anything. It seems someone has reworked the books, or changed the assumptions, to try and sell Andrew Little’s vanity project.

“If this is the best the 20 Ernst & Young consultants can do in the Health Transition Unit they should all be sacked and their $6 million yearly consulting fees used to fund another eight ICU beds.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How AUKUS Undermines Our No-nukes Cred, Plus A Music Playlist


Yesterday’s media outings by Covid Minister Chris Hipkins demonstrated the contradictory forces at work. First, the government is being slammed for its lack of compassion in its handling of MIQ and for not simply allowing scads of vaccinated incoming Kiwis to isolate at home. Yet when two Covid cases were detected in Christchurch, the first question for Hipkins at yesterday’s media 1pm briefing simultaneously slammed the government for its “failure” to protect the public from infection... More>>

Covid-19: Two Cases Notified In Christchurch Last Evening


The Ministry of Health was notified last evening of two positive COVID-19 cases in Christchurch from the same household. One member of the household had recently returned to Christchurch from Auckland. The local public health unit is gathering information from the cases to identify close contacts and exposure events, including any locations of interest... More>>





 
 


Government: Auckland Light Rail Advice Released
The Government and Auckland Council have released the recommendations of the Auckland Light Rail team which Cabinet will consider later this year, says Transport Minister Michael Wood. “When I announced we were getting the project back on track earlier this year, I acknowledged Aucklanders had been shut out of the previous process... More>>

Government: Considers Regulatory Safeguards For Three Waters Services
Public feedback is being sought on the regulatory safeguards required to ensure consumers and communities receive three waters services that meet their needs, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister, Dr David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters: Government To Protect Vital Public Water Services For Future Generations
Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta today confirmed the Government will create four publicly owned water entities to ensure every New Zealander has access to affordable, long-lasting drinking, waste and storm water infrastructure... More>>

ALSO:



Government: First Step In Managed Isolation Changes; Expanding QFT With Pacific

The Government is starting a phased easing of border restrictions that will see the time spent in an MIQ facility halved for fully vaccinated overseas arrivals from 14 November and home isolation introduced in the first quarter of 2022 at the latest, Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 