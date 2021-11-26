Parliament

New Zealand Statement On Situation In Honiara, Solomon Islands

Friday, 26 November 2021, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs

Aotearoa New Zealand is deeply concerned by the events which have been unfolding in Honiara, Solomon Islands, since Wednesday.

“New Zealand is a long-standing partner of Solomon Islands, and there are deep and enduring connections between our two countries,” Acting Foreign Affairs Minister David Parker said.

“Our engagement in Solomon Islands is guided by the principle of tātou tātou, or all of us acting together for the common good. We stand with the Government and people of Solomon Islands through this difficult time.

“New Zealand welcomes the generosity shown by our close friends Australia in deploying Australian Federal Police and Australian Defence Force with such urgency. They have responded to a direct request from the Solomon Islands Government which takes place under the Australian-Solomon Islands bilateral security treaty, and we are confident their actions will help calm the situation,” David Parker said.

New Zealand will remain in close contact with our Solomon Islands counterparts and international partners. No requests for assistance from the Solomon Islands Government have been received at this point.

“We have long-standing partnerships with Solomon Islands, including through the New Zealand Police, who are currently providing advice and support to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force on the ground,” David Parker said.

The New Zealand High Commission in Honiara is providing SafeTravel advice to New Zealanders in Solomon Islands. New Zealanders should follow the advice of local authorities, exercise care and remain where they are if it is safe to do so.

