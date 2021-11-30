Christopher Luxon Elected National Party Leader

Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader.

“It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says.

“I’m delighted the Caucus has elected Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. She will do an incredible job and we will be a formidable team.

“The unified National Party that Nicola and I lead will work every day to represent all New Zealanders, earn back their trust and confidence, and deliver for them.

“Now, more than ever, New Zealand needs the National Party to offer them hope, ambition and drive to meet the challenges of the coming decade.

“We believe New Zealanders need a government of action – not rhetoric.

“I came to politics because I know how to solve problems and get things done.

“I have built a career out of reversing the fortunes of under-performing companies and I’ll bring that real-world experience to this role.

“We are the new National Party that New Zealand needs.”

