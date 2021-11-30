Christopher Luxon Elected National Party Leader
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New
Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy
Leader.
“It is a tremendous privilege to lead our
great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence
they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says.
“I’m
delighted the Caucus has elected Nicola Willis as Deputy
Leader. She will do an incredible job and we will be a
formidable team.
“The unified National Party that
Nicola and I lead will work every day to represent all New
Zealanders, earn back their trust and confidence, and
deliver for them.
“Now, more than ever, New Zealand
needs the National Party to offer them hope, ambition and
drive to meet the challenges of the coming
decade.
“We believe New Zealanders need a government
of action – not rhetoric.
“I came to politics
because I know how to solve problems and get things
done.
“I have built a career out of reversing the
fortunes of under-performing companies and I’ll bring that
real-world experience to this role.
“We are the new
National Party that New Zealand
needs.”
