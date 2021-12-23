ACT Sends Best Wishes To Separated Families
Thursday, 23 December 2021, 10:30 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party is this week sending our thoughts to the
families who have been cruelly separated by the
Government’s rigid MIQ booking system,” says ACT Leader
David Seymour.
“Christmas Day is meant to be a time
of families coming together. For many it will be filled with
loneliness and sadness that should have been
avoided.
“Now the Government has decided to delay
the end of MIQ for Aussie-based Kiwis. They say they want to
‘buy time’ to get booster shots done, then announced
early boosters won’t start until next year.
“We
have heard heart-breaking stories of fathers who are yet to
meet their new-born children, husbands and wives who are
separated, and families separated as they prepare to
farewell a loved one.
“Christmas will be a difficult
day for many families. MIQ should have been scrapped months
ago. The Government talks about kindness – but there is
nothing kind about separating families at
Christmas.
“The ACT Party will continue to lobby the
Government to make sensible changes to its COVID response,
so families can be together and New Zealanders can get back
to some sort of normality.”
Our
latest COVID-19 policy paper can be found
here.
