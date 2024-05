Crash: Hawke’s Bay Expressway, Onekawa - Eastern

A single-vehicle crash has caused significant damage to a barrier on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway at Onekawa tonight.

The crash happened about 6.40pm and has closed the expressway at the Prebensen Drive roundabout.

Motorists should expect delays, and diversions are in place.

Contractors have been called to clear the debris. Police are making enquiries with the driver, who thankfully escaped injury.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media