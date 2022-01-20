Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

No Plan For Omicron – Just Crickets

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Back from a long holiday the Government has finally fronted about the imminent arrival of Omicron – only to admit what we suspected all along, there is no plan,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Fresh from making announcements about announcements, the Government is now making a plan about a plan.

“In what was a perfect metaphor, when New Zealanders tuned into the live stream to hear Jacinda’s plan to face Omicron but all they heard was crickets.

“There is no plan for businesses. Jacinda said “MBIE is working on advice.” Businesses are desperate to know the rules of the game. How will they manage massive demand for sick leave? Who decides what is essential? Will there be a wage subsidy? How will they get access to Rapid Antigen tests? Who will be prioritised?

“What it should have done is explained what the isolation rules will be for a vaccinated, otherwise healthy person who tests positive for omicron. With that information businesses could start to plan, but now their main problem is government created uncertainty.

“There is no plan for the border. When can Kiwis come home to their own country? How long will MIQ continue when there’s widespread community transmission of Omicron? Are they communicating with airlines to ensure flights still come here when we do open up?

“What Jacinda should have said is this: We will not force Kiwis through MIQ when there is already widespread community transmission of Omicron.

“There is no plan for targeted boosters. Are they calling over 65s and the vulnerable to get them jabbed first? Have they identified the number of vulnerable people and set a target to get them boosted? Are GPs being asked to call their vulnerable patients?

“What they should have said is: This Government has identified the people who are most at risk of being hospitalised with Omicron, now we will engage in an all-out sprint to get them boosted. We will report progress on boosting this group daily.

“Conversely, testing will be tightly targeted, with restrictions. We appreciate the Government has said they will provide Rapid Antigen tests for free, that is massive progress since the tests were completely banned.

“On the other hand, why can only the Government distribute Rapid Antigen tests? Why can’t private citizens or businesses just buy one themselves. What is the logic of continuing the ban on Kiwis buying their own tests?

“What they should have said is this: The Government is committed to ensuring there are enough Rapid Antigen tests for those we deem high need, but you are also free to buy any of the 67 approved by Australia’s TGA.

“Where was the plan for hospital capacity? There was no update on how our hospitals will cope. What they should have said is this: We have assembled a daily monitor of ICU and hospital capacity. We will be reporting on our capacity day by day and will allow health professionals who want to work there to skip MIQ and home isolate under strict conditions.

“These are the questions Jacinda and her colleagues should have been able to answer today, and some of the answers she could have given if prepared. Sadly, we’ve been left with more questions than answers.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Northland To Move To Orange, NZ Prepared For Omicron


Northland will move to Orange at 11:59pm tonight, 20 January 2022, while the rest of New Zealand will remain at Orange as the Government prepares for Omicron to enter the community.
“Vaccination rates have continued to increase in Northland and are now at 89 percent first dose. The easing of the Auckland boundary over summer did not drive an increase in cases so we believe it is safe for Northland...
More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Responding To The Need In Tonga


The power of the Tonga eruption (and the size of the aid response being mounted) have been sobering indications of the scale of this disaster. The financial impact is certain to exceed the damage done by Cyclone Harold two years ago, which was estimated at the time to cost $US111 million via its effects on crops, housing and tourism facilities. This time, the tsunami damage, volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide contamination and villager relocation expenses are likely to cost considerably more to meet...
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Prepared To Send Support To Tonga
New Zealand is ready to assist Tonga in its recovery from Saturday night’s undersea eruption and tsunami, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Peeni Henare said today... More>>


Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>

Financial Services Federation: Open Letter To Government From Non-bank Lenders: The Path Forward On CCCFA Changes
Responsible lenders are not interested in telling the Government “I told you so” when it comes to unintended consequences of changes to lending laws that are now causing grief for everyday Kiwis seeking finance... More>>

CTU: Too Many Kiwi Workers Financially Vulnerable As Omicron Looms
With New Zealand on the precipice of an Omicron outbreak and the economic upheaval that comes with it, the CTU’s annual Mood of the Workforce Survey shows the vast majority of kiwi workers do not have the financial resources to survive a period of unemployment... More>>


Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 