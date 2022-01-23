Govt Goes On Holiday – Literally
Sunday, 23 January 2022, 8:58 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Government will have to hope that the virus
observes Wellington Anniversary Day tomorrow while Ministers
take a break,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“We
joke about the Government taking its mind off COVID-19 over
summer, but 48 hours since Omicron escaped into the
community, Labour MPs are going on holiday –
literally.
“There will be no usual Monday Cabinet
meeting or press conference tomorrow. Ministers will instead
meet on Tuesday.
“New Zealanders are waiting for
crucial information from the Government about tweaks to the
traffic light system.
“But Kiwis will have to wait
because Cabinet Ministers will be observing a regional
holiday.
“Omicron is in the community and the
Government has thrown the country into the red traffic light
setting and gone on holiday. That’s
unacceptable.
“With information, families and
businesses can start to plan – they’re faced now with
government-created uncertainty.
“As has been the
case for the past two years, the team of six million is
doing its bit to fight the virus, but the Government is a
step
behind.”
