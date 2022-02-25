High Court Rules Police, Defence Mandates Unlawful
Friday, 25 February 2022, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The High Court’s decision that vaccine mandates for
police officers and defence force personnel are unlawful and
not justified must be a wake-up call for the Government over
every other vaccine mandate given Omicron is in the
community, says Opposition Leader Christopher
Luxon.
“With the vaccine mandates ruled unlawful,
all of these police officers and defence force personnel
should be back on the beat and serving Kiwis
again.
“The judgment has implications for vaccine
mandates more generally.
“Omicron has changed the
game. Vaccine mandates made sense against Delta, because the
vaccine was very effective at preventing infection and
transmission. They make much less sense against
Omicron.
“National’s view is that mandates should
be progressively phased out as soon as possible once we are
through the peak of Omicron.
“Kiwis have done the
right thing – getting vaccinated in record numbers and
getting boosted. Now they’re looking for a pathway back to
normality.”
