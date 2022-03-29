Labour’s Union Bill Will Harm The Economy
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Labour’s misnamed ‘Fair’ Pay Agreements Bill will
reduce flexibility and harm New Zealand’s economy,
National’s Workplace Relations spokesperson Paul Goldsmith
says.
“This bill is an ideological overreach,
deliberately going to war with employers at a time when
we’re facing huge economic challenges.
“The modern
workplace is changing rapidly and people value flexibility.
Labour’s bill would take us in the opposite direction,
towards rigid national awards.
“It’s another
example of this Government’s belief that central
government knows best – better than employees and
employers trying to arrange things for themselves in a way
that works for them.
“Flexible labour markets are
one of the foundations of our relative economic success in
the past few decades. This bill undermines that foundation
and will harm our economy and our national
competitiveness.
“National stridently opposes this
bill.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category... More>>