Police Block Rider’s Reckless Plans

Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A reckless rider with an inability to follow the road rules has had his vehicle impounded and will face court.

At around 4.15pm yesterday, Police signalled for a motorcyclist travelling along Edmund Hillary Avenue in Papakura to stop.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the motorbike briefly stopped before accelerating away from Police.

“Police did not pursue, and the motorbike was last seen travelling at high speed along the footpath on Clevedon Road.

“Units conducted area patrols and located the motorbike again, before Eagle took over observations and tracked it travelling on Opaheke Road.”

Inspector Hunter says the motorbike was continued travelling at high speeds through Papakura.

“Staff were then able to block in the motorbike and arrested the man without further incident.

“We will continue to actively target those involved in anti-social and criminal activity,” he says.

“All contain such unnecessary risk for the riders themselves, which they extend out to community through their driving behaviours.”

A 21-year-old man will reappear in Papakura District Court on 4 June charged with failing to stop and dangerous driving and failure to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

