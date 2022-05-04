Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Five Trespass Orders Relating To Parliamentary Occupation Withdrawn

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

Five trespass orders relating to parliamentary occupation withdrawn

Five trespass orders have been withdrawn in relation to the occupation of Parliament’s grounds during February and March this year.

To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation.

An additional seven notices were issued to persons of interest. Of these, five trespass notices have since been withdrawn as the persons are now thought unlikely to seriously offend or incite others to commit serious offences. The other two notices will remain in force.

“I have been working with Police and Parliamentary Security to constantly assess threats to Parliament, and the advice I have received is that it is no longer necessary to retain trespass notices for these five people,” the Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt Hon Trevor Mallard said.

“As has been reported, a meeting last night of the Parliamentary Service Commission established a general consensus that former Members of Parliament should be treated on the same basis as other members of the public.

“Having dealt with that issue, the question then is what is a proportionate response in light of the time since the occupation and serious criminal offending. The behaviour of some individuals was clearly more egregious than others, and on that basis it has been relatively easy to identify those persons issued with trespass notices who no longer are regarded as being a risk to the safety and security of others at Parliament.

“Further trespass notices may be issued for persons arrested as part of the ongoing Police investigation, or if they are deemed by Parliamentary Security as likely to reoffend in a serious manner in future.”

Any arrests for arson or other serious offences arising from the occupation are likely to lead to the issue of further trespass notices.

The law relating to trespass applies to the Parliament grounds. Section 26 of the Parliamentary Services Act 2000 grants the Speaker all the powers of an occupier under the Trespass Act 1980. This allows the Speaker to require persons to leave the grounds or delegate this power to other people such as members of parliamentary security staff”.

Trespass notices are not generally issued by the Speaker personally, they are issued by parliamentary security staff under powers delegated to them by the Speaker.

While Parliament grounds are now open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety and security of the public and the protection of property.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Office of the Speaker on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Political Can-kicking, And The “Louie Louie” Saga


One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance...
More>>



 
 

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>



Budget 2022: Invests To Keep Kiwi Kids In Class And Learning
The Government is committed to improving student attendance at school and kura, Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti said in a pre-Budget announcement today... More>>

Winstin Peters: Mallard's Precinct Decision Loses The Plot
I have found out that the Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, has trespassed me from parliament grounds for a period of two years.
This dictatorial behaviour by Mallard, supported by Labour, should be reserved for third world banana republics... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 