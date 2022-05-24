Parliament

Green Party Urges Labour To Support Electoral Reform Member’s Bill Despite Review

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Green Party

The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand is welcoming the Government’s latest step toward electoral reform, which begins to fulfil an important part of the Co-operation Agreement between the two parties.

“It is important that the latest review should not stand in the way of necessary reforms that have already been recommended by independent bodies such as the Electoral Commission, Waitangi Tribunal and Justice Committee, including after extensive public consultation. Many such reforms are reflected in my Strengthening Democracy Bill, which was pulled from the ballot last week and will be debated in Parliament soon,” says Golriz Ghahraman, Green Party spokesperson for electoral reform.

“The Government’s review shows that they are open to strengthening our democracy in Aotearoa, and a new independent panel is appropriate to consider new issues. In the meantime, I would welcome Labour’s support for my Green Party member’s bill to go to Select Committee, where the public will have an opportunity to make their voices heard to all parties in Parliament.

“The Government’s review should focus on the many areas of potential electoral reform in the terms of reference that have not already been subject to an in-depth inquiry.

“The public deserves to know that when inquiries into important issues such as our MMP system happen, like the Electoral Commission’s 2012 Review, that the resulting recommendation will be implemented.

“My Bill is the perfect opportunity for the Government to show its commitment to up-holding the findings of past inquiries, while at the same time reviewing parts of electoral law that have not been subject to previous examination.

“Aotearoa’s democracy is too precious to leave to politicised delays.”

