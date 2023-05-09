Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Andrew Hoggard To Stand For ACT

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 12:36 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Former Federated Farmers President and Manawatu farmer Andrew Hoggard will stand as a candidate for ACT at the 2023 General Election.

“ACT is thrilled to have Andrew standing for us at the election”, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I expect ACT’s Board to give him a high list placing and to select him to stand in Rangitikei.

“As a farmer and an industry leader, Andrew knows the issues farmers are facing as well as anyone in New Zealand.

“For the past three years, he’s been on the frontline representing farmers as Labour and the Greens have piled unworkable red tape on rural New Zealand.

“Andrew will make a superb MP and he and Mark Cameron will make a formidable team representing rural New Zealand.

“ACT was the only party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act. We’re the only party proposing to repeal He Waka Eke Noa. We’ve consistently opposed the Government’s freshwater rules, Significant Natural Areas, the live animal export ban, the ute tax, and more.

“I can’t wait for Andrew to join us and continue his work in Parliament.”

“I decided to stand for Parliament out of a growing sense of frustration at the direction this country’s heading in”, says Mr Hoggard.

“The last six years have been bloody tough for farmers. Labour and the Greens don’t have any idea of the impacts their policies are having.

“When I became President of Federated Farmers, I had a goal to try to make farming enjoyable again. At the time, farmers were frustrated and angry, but things have become worse under this Government. Farmer confidence is at all-time lows. I still want to achieve that outcome and I believe the best chance of doing so is in Parliament with ACT.

“I see standing for ACT as a continuation of my work at the Feds. ACT has done an outstanding job representing rural New Zealand and I want to get in there and help them out.

“I was drawn to ACT a few years ago after realising that David Seymour was the only parliamentarian willing to stand by his principles. I respected that.

“I feel at home with ACT. I’ve always believed that people should be allowed to reap the rewards of their efforts.

“New Zealand is in real trouble. More of the same won’t cut it. We need real change.

“There’s plenty of work to do and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Wilting Of The Greens

For a party that thinks global, the Greens have developed a habit of acting local, and by local I mean North Island, and by North Island I mean Auckland and thereabouts. Go back 15 years ... and there were five South Island MPs in the top 15 on the Greens party list, three in their top ten. In this year’s provisional list there is only one South Island candidate in the top ten - Lan Pham, at number ten. More>>



 
 


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: More Than 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Funding To Transition To Clean Energy

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>

Ministry for the Environment: Supporting Restoration of NZ Waterways

Over $56 million over three years has been committed to plug capability and capacity gaps so restoration and protection of lakes, rivers, and streams can be implemented across Aotearoa. More>>

National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>


SAFE: Duck Shooting Season Is Bad News For All Birds

The duck shooting season, which begins on 6 May, means countless native birds will be slaughtered. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>


Climate Change Commission: Consultation Open On Our Draft Advice to Government

Consultation is now open on our draft advice to inform the strategic direction of the Government’s second emissions reduction plan, covering the 2026–30 emissions budget. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 