Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Associate Revenue Minister Again At Odds On Tax

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 12:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National can reveal that tax expert Associate Revenue Minister Dr Deborah Russell is at odds with her own government’s tenant tax policy – yet another Minister who has publicly disagreed with Labour’s tax policies, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

“Prior to becoming an MP, Dr Deborah Russell made it clear in a now-deleted post on her blog that removing the ability for landlords to deduct interest costs is ‘…a bad idea’, would be ‘…an arbitrary rule, designed to achieve a non-tax purpose’, and simply ‘won’t work’.

“Dr Russell also warned that ‘…residential property investors would simply increase rents instead’. She was right, with median rents increasing $75 since Labour announced this policy.

“This comes after Dr Russell’s previous comments speaking out against the removal of GST on fruit and vegetables resurfaced yesterday.

“Just weeks ago internal ructions over Labour’s failed wealth and capital gains tax policies and their ill-advised plan to tinker with GST spilled out into public view, resulting in David Parker’s resignation as Revenue Minister and Finance Minister Grant Robertson going to ground.

“Is there anyone left in Labour’s caucus who actually agrees with Chris Hipkins on tax? Or are they all so desperate to stay in power that they’re willing to toss their principles aside and swallow whatever dead rats Hipkins hands to them?

“How can New Zealanders trust Labour to manage the economy, when Labour’s most senior ministers can’t even agree on something as fundamental as tax policy?

“For two years now National has been calling on the government to deliver a plan to address the underlying drivers of rampant price inflation. But Labour Ministers are too busy fighting amongst themselves on tax.

“Labour has mismanaged the economy, driven up the cost of living and left more and more Kiwis struggling to get by, with weekly rents up $170, the social housing waitlist increasing by 20,000 families and 6,000 families living in motels.

“National will rebuild the economy to reduce the cost of living, lift incomes for all and improve our schools. Our tax policy will deliver income tax reductions to hardworking Kiwis, making an average full-time worker around $1000 a year better off.

“Meanwhile the Coalition of Chaos will continue to focus on themselves and their own infighting, ignoring the needs of Kiwis.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Polls Outlink: Latest Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race

Gordon Campbell: On The 'GST Off Fruit And Vegetables' Saga

Any package that offers relief on the cost of healthy food (plus a boost to Working For Families entitlements) is better than nothing. If enacted, Labour’s move would also create a precedent for expanding the exemption in future. That’s where the good news begins & ends. To be equally clear, Te Pāti Maori have the right policy on this issue - our GST food exemption should, as in Australia, remove taxation from all unprocessed food & ingredients. More



 
 
Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Green Party: Revolutionary Clean Power Payment Policy

Grants of up to $6,000 will be provided to homeowners for various upgrades, including improved insulation, replacing fossil-fuel appliances with clean alternatives like heat pumps, and investing in rooftop solar power. Interest-free loans of up to $30,000 will be available to facilitate comprehensive zero-carbon home upgrades. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: Over Half Of Kiwis Struggling With Money

New research shows that 55% of New Zealanders are struggling with their financial situation, up 17% compared to February 2021 and the highest level since surveying began. Out of those surveyed, 51% say they are ‘starting to sink, or treading water’ and a further 3.5% are ‘sinking badly’. More

Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 