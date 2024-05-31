Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have You Seen Alyssa Jouk?

Friday, 31 May 2024, 5:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are urgently seeking the public’s assistance to locate 38-year-old Alyssa Jouk, who has been reported as missing.

Alyssa’s vehicle was located around 1.30pm this afternoon at an address on Glendale Road, Glen Eden by Ceramco Park.

Police and her family have serious concerns for her wellbeing.

Alyssa was last seen earlier today wearing a short white jacket with white track pants, and she had her hair in a short ponytail.

Police ask the public across Tämaki Makaurau to please let us know if you have any information on her whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen Alyssa is asked to contact Police immediately on 111.

Please reference event number P058906192.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 