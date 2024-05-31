Have You Seen Alyssa Jouk?

Police are urgently seeking the public’s assistance to locate 38-year-old Alyssa Jouk, who has been reported as missing.

Alyssa’s vehicle was located around 1.30pm this afternoon at an address on Glendale Road, Glen Eden by Ceramco Park.

Police and her family have serious concerns for her wellbeing.

Alyssa was last seen earlier today wearing a short white jacket with white track pants, and she had her hair in a short ponytail.

Police ask the public across Tämaki Makaurau to please let us know if you have any information on her whereabouts.

Anyone who has seen Alyssa is asked to contact Police immediately on 111.

Please reference event number P058906192.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

