Road Blocked, Holland Road, Puketaha - Waikato

Police are responding to a vehicle fire on Holland Road near Hopkins Road, Pukehata.

The fire was reported around 4:50pm.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place at the intersections of Holland Road, Marshmeadow Road and Eureka Road.

Motorists are advised to take the alternate route and expect delays.

