Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Budget Not Enough To Cover Rent Increases

Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Rents will keep going up according to yesterday’s Budget, while Kiwis are finding out they aren’t getting as much as they were promised.

“There will be a lot of people today looking for the $250 they were promised, only to find out the average household is getting a lot less than that while at the same time, rents will keep rocketing up,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“The Government promised it would deliver “downward pressure” on rents, but they’ve broken that promise too. Treasury says ‘rents are forecast to continue rising rapidly over the early years of projection’ which it attributes to waning building activity and strong population growth.

“This follows a letter sent to the Government and signed by the four peak bodies representing building and construction firms this week expressing concern about decisions to cancel or defer infrastructure projects, which is leading to a significant slowdown in work, collapse in business confidence and the risk of an exodus of skilled workers.

“The upshot is the Government isn’t building more houses, which ultimately means more pressure on rents, and they’ve removed the First Home Grant which locks more people out of home ownership. That’s despite a $2.9 billion tax break for landlords who don’t need it.

“It’s also going to become less secure to be a tenant, with the Government bringing back no-cause evictions. It’s no wonder people aren’t very excited about yesterday’s Budget,” Chris Hipkins said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 