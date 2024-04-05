Security Cooperation In Challenging World

New Zealand is committed to working more closely with NATO partners to support collective security in a worsening strategic environment, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“The Coalition Government has made clear the strong emphasis it places on cooperation with New Zealand’s traditional partners, and NATO is a big part of that,” Mr Peters says, as he concludes a two-day visit to Belgium, coinciding with the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting.

“Challenges to the international rules-based system, whether in Europe or in the Indo-Pacific, impact everyone’s stability and security. The outcome of the war in Ukraine will have profound impacts on global security, and that is why New Zealand must be prepared to do its part,” Mr Peters says.

“NATO is the world’s largest and oldest political military organisation, which New Zealand has cooperated with for decades – from Kosovo to Afghanistan. But as our shared values of human rights, the rule of law, freedom and democracy come under sustained attack, our longstanding cooperation with our traditional partners must be enhanced.

“New Zealand is committed to working together with NATO partners to contribute to collective security, such as through our support for Ukraine’s self-defence.

“New Zealand and NATO are working towards renewal of our long-standing partnership through our Individually Tailored Partnership Programme. We expect to conclude this partnership in the coming months, agreeing tangible areas of cooperation,” Mr Peters says.

While in Brussels, Mr Peters also had bilateral meetings with his Foreign Minister counterparts from Belgium, Netherlands, South Korea, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the European Commission.

“We had wide-ranging discussions with a broad range of our European partners, demonstrating the strength and breadth of our partnerships with the EU and its member states.

“This partnership is based on our shared values and encompasses our mutual support for the rules-based international system, trade and economic links, green agenda cooperation and our people-to-people connections.”

