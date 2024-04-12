NZ Welcomes Australian Governor-General

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced the Australian Governor-General, His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley and his wife Her Excellency Mrs Linda Hurley, will make a State visit to New Zealand from Tuesday 16 April to Thursday 18 April.

The visit reciprocates the State visit of former Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and Sir David Gascoigne to Australia in 2021.

“General Hurley’s visit continues the long-standing bond between New Zealand and Australia, and my government is focused on progressing and evolving the relationship of our two great nations,” Mr Luxon says.

“The Governor-General’s visit is particularly welcome at a time of frequent and increasing contact between the Australian and New Zealand Governments. This includes my two visits to Australia since becoming Prime Minister last year.

“Unfortunately, General Hurley’s visit coincides with my own travel to Singapore, Thailand, and Philippines. I regret that I will be unable to personally welcome General Hurley and Her Excellency Mrs Linda Hurley to New Zealand.”

The Governor-General’s visit will include engagements in Wellington and Auckland, including a visit to Rotoroa Island.

