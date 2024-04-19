Minister To Europe For OECD Meeting, Anzac Day

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister of Defence

Minister for Science, Innovation & Technology

Science, Innovation and Technology and Defence Minister Judith Collins will next week attend the OECD Science and Technology Ministerial conference in Paris and Anzac Day commemorations in Belgium.

“Science, innovation and technology have a major role to play in rebuilding our economy and achieving better health, environmental and social outcomes for New Zealanders and the world,” Ms Collins says.

“The focus of this OECD conference is shared challenges and transformative actions, and I look forward to meeting and discussing these with my ministerial counterparts.

“I see real opportunities for New Zealand in areas of emerging and existing research, such as space and aerospace, biotechnology, quantum technology, advanced materials and medical technology alongside other areas of strength and high potential.

“By forging stronger international connections we can better showcase the quality of our research and researchers and contribute to the global agenda for transformative science, technology and innovation policies, while gaining greater access to knowledge, skills and resources to drive our nation forward.”

Ms Collins will attend Anzac Day commemorations in Belgium during the trip.

“I will pay my respects to fallen New Zealand soldiers at the Dawn Service at Buttes New British Cemetery, near Passchendaele in Belgium, on Anzac Day,” she says.

“It is important we recognise those that paid the ultimate price for peace while serving in our armed forces. We must never forget their sacrifices.”

Ms Collins will undertake a range of meetings across her defence and science, innovation and technology portfolios during the visit. She leaves on Sunday and returns to New Zealand on April 27.

