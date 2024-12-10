Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Announces Future Of Greyhound Racing In New Zealand

Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 3:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Rt Hon Winston Peters
Minister for Racing

Racing Minister Winston Peters has announced the Government’s plans to end greyhound racing in New Zealand.

“This is not a decision that is taken lightly but is ultimately driven by protecting the

welfare of racing dogs.

“Despite significant progress made by the greyhound racing industry in recent years, the percentage of dogs being injured remains persistently high and the time has come to make a call in the best interest of the animals,” Mr Peters says.

The greyhound industry has been on notice over animal welfare concerns for several years. There have been three reviews into the industry over the past decade, all recommending significant changes.

“We acknowledge the work done by Greyhound Racing New Zealand to improve safety. While fewer dogs are dying, injury rates, while down slightly, have plateaued and remain unacceptably high,” Mr Peters says.

It is intended that greyhound racing will be wound down over a 20-month period to enable the rehoming of racing dogs and to provide a transition period for people involved in the industry.

“Beginning the process today we are introducing the Racing Industry (Unlawful Destruction of Specified Greyhounds) Amendment Bill which will be passed under urgency to prevent the unnecessary killing of racing dogs.

“Further legislation to enable the end to greyhound racing is required. A bill to make the necessary changes to the Racing Industry Act 2020 will be introduced to Parliament in 2025. There will be a full select committee process so everyone will have a chance to have their say.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“A key task will be the rehoming of the estimated 2,900 racing greyhounds in New Zealand. An Advisory Committee has been appointed to help manage the transition process.

“The Committee members are Heather Simpson (Chair), Murray Johnson and Lindsay Burton. They will provide advice on ensuring animal welfare, and support for those involved in the industry.

“Keeping unwanted dogs safe is a priority. The Government is working with animal welfare organisations to establish programmes to support rehoming,” Mr Peters says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 