Government Announces Future Of Greyhound Racing In New Zealand

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister for Racing

Racing Minister Winston Peters has announced the Government’s plans to end greyhound racing in New Zealand.

“This is not a decision that is taken lightly but is ultimately driven by protecting the

welfare of racing dogs.

“Despite significant progress made by the greyhound racing industry in recent years, the percentage of dogs being injured remains persistently high and the time has come to make a call in the best interest of the animals,” Mr Peters says.

The greyhound industry has been on notice over animal welfare concerns for several years. There have been three reviews into the industry over the past decade, all recommending significant changes.

“We acknowledge the work done by Greyhound Racing New Zealand to improve safety. While fewer dogs are dying, injury rates, while down slightly, have plateaued and remain unacceptably high,” Mr Peters says.

It is intended that greyhound racing will be wound down over a 20-month period to enable the rehoming of racing dogs and to provide a transition period for people involved in the industry.

“Beginning the process today we are introducing the Racing Industry (Unlawful Destruction of Specified Greyhounds) Amendment Bill which will be passed under urgency to prevent the unnecessary killing of racing dogs.

“Further legislation to enable the end to greyhound racing is required. A bill to make the necessary changes to the Racing Industry Act 2020 will be introduced to Parliament in 2025. There will be a full select committee process so everyone will have a chance to have their say.

“A key task will be the rehoming of the estimated 2,900 racing greyhounds in New Zealand. An Advisory Committee has been appointed to help manage the transition process.

“The Committee members are Heather Simpson (Chair), Murray Johnson and Lindsay Burton. They will provide advice on ensuring animal welfare, and support for those involved in the industry.

“Keeping unwanted dogs safe is a priority. The Government is working with animal welfare organisations to establish programmes to support rehoming,” Mr Peters says.

