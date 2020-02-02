Mike Moore remembered
Sunday, 2 February 2020, 4:03 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
Mike Moore will be remembered as a true leader by the
business community, says BusinessNZ CEO Kirk Hope.
"Mike
Moore was a fierce advocate for free trade, and deeply
committed to ensuring New Zealanders and New Zealand
companies could compete on a level playing field throughout
the world.
"His loss will be felt by
many."
ENDS
