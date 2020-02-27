Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New NZ Super Figures Show Need For Change

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 11:11 am
Press Release: The Opportunities Party

Reform of superannuation is overdue, with new figures showing more than 30,000 superannuitants are earning more than $100,000 per year. This number is growing fast as more people keep working past 65. More than 126,000 superannuitants (17% of the total) are earning more than the average wage.

“This winter, while our richest superannuitants winter in Europe, one in five of our tamariki will be growing up in cold, damp houses” says TOP Leader Geoff Simmons. “These children will face a lifetime of problems, which will hold them back from fulfilling their potential. As a country, we have to question our priorities”.

Even more shocking is that the reported income is an underestimate of the real issue. It excludes income from PIE investments (including Kiwisaver) and untaxed income from property. This last factor makes a massive difference to what IRD deems as “income”. We know from previous IRD studies that a large proportion of high wealth individuals (worth more than $50m) pay less tax than the average teacher.

TOP agrees with economists Susan St John and Shamubeel Eaqub that reform of NZ Super is needed. The money saved should be reinvested in our youngest citizens. While not strictly “means testing” a similar result can be achieved simply through changes to the the tax system, as we do currently with student loans. This has been TOP’s policy since 2017 and we will be releasing a refreshed policy in the lead up to this election.

The country is spending more than half a billion dollars on superannuitants earning more than $100,000. This is also the amount that the country withholds from its most vulnerable and youngest citizens with the complex, arbitrary and cruel requirements for the In Work Tax Credit. Simply removing these requirements and integrating the In Work Tax Credit with the rest of Working for Families would put more than $70 a week in the hands of our poorest children.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from The Opportunities Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 