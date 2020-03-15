COLFO Statement On 15 March Anniversary

The thoughts of 250,000 fit and proper firearms licence holders are with the people of Christchurch and the Muslim community as New Zealand marks one year since the March 15 tragedy.

COLFO spokesperson Nicole McKee says:

“We are in sympathy with New Zealand’s Muslim community and the people of Christchurch.

“We remain aggrieved by that targeted attack on our way of life, our values, and our safety. That event does not represent or define us.

“New Zealand is a peaceful and inclusive country. It is this peace that allows all New Zealanders of all backgrounds freedom to enjoy our way of life.

“We are thankful that those so deeply harmed by that event have not allowed it to change our peaceful nation.”



Hutia te rito o te harakeke

Kei hea te kōmako e kō?

Kī mai ki ahau

He aha te mea nui o te ao?

Māku e kī atu

He tangata, he tangata, he tangata.



If the heart of the harakeke was removed,

Where will the bell bird sing?

If I was asked what was the most important thing in the world;

I would be compelled to reply, it is people, it is people, it is people

