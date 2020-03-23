Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Maori Council Pushes For Freezes And Subsidies

Monday, 23 March 2020, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: NZ Maori Council pushes for a freeze on rent, rental subsidies for low- and middle-income families, price freeze on essential household products and food staples)

The New Zealand Maori Council has called for a strategy around the rental market as many New Zealanders begin losing their jobs and yet the cost of living remains. The Executive Director of the Council, Matthew Tukaki, has said that with the Governments support packages, measures announced by both the Reserve Bank and the major banks its time to also address the rental market:

“We know the single largest impact on household budgets is keeping up with the rental payments and we also know that if the estimates are correct, tens of thousands of people losing their jobs, then obvious unless this major cost is abated then people run the risk of becoming homeless. The reality through lower interest rates, subsidies and access to refinancing a lot of landlords out there are effectively receiving a subsidy or financial support. This needs to flow on to rents also whereby they are lowered, subsidised or, like some other countries around the world, the pause button is hit.” Tukaki said

“We know that many Maori and Pacific peoples are mostly renters and on low fixed incomes. We also know that many of the jobs they have been working in are low wage growth and most likely to be impacted by the downturn. Yet the same costs are in place such as rent. We also know that rent in hey markets around the country have been growing and we must have a plan to see those people through.” Tukaki said

“We would like to see a rental subsidy program in place for at least 20-30% for those on low to middle incomes where their employment has gone or where they are at risk. This includes looking at the accommodation supplement to be broadened. While landlords can refinance to put hold on their costs its near impossible for renters to do the same unless a direction is provided.” Tukaki said

“In addition, its time for a price freeze on essential goods such as consumables from food staples, sanitary products and some household goods.” Tukaki said

“There are unprecedented times and we must act to also push back against unnecessary financial distress and so on.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 