Forest Industry Backing Government COVID-19 Strategy

The Forest Owners Association is backing the government’s strategy to combat COVID-19 as just about all parts of the forest industry are now in shut-down.

President Phil Taylor says the FOA appreciates the government’s difficulties in working in great haste to protect people against the virus and deciding which activities are essential.

“Right from the outset of this crisis, we indicated we wanted to work with the government officials and ministers, to be part of New Zealand’s response to the economic and public health threat.

“We are working closely with the Forest Ministry, Te Uru Rākau, on how we support the government’s strategy by rapidly transitioning out of our exporting, for the time being, and minimising the work we do in our forests for as long as is necessary,” Phil Taylor says

“We expect all of our members will be doing everything they can to keep themselves safe and so keep others safe.”

